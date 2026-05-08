Screwdriver attack leaves two injured; suspect nabbed

A motorcycle rider was arrested Thursday after he allegedly attacked two men with a screwdriver during a road rage incident in Bonifacio Global City, police said.
The suspect, a 48-year-old identified by the Southern Police District (SPD) as alias “Sherwin,” faces two counts of frustrated homicide.
The confrontation occurred around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Kalayaan Avenue and 8th Avenue in Barangay Fort Bonifacio. According to the Taguig City Police, the dispute began when the suspect allegedly made an obscene hand gesture toward two other motorists while navigating heavy traffic.
Authorities said the situation turned violent when all parties stopped at a traffic light. The suspect reportedly retrieved a screwdriver from his motorcycle’s compartment and stabbed the two victims before attempting to flee on foot.
Personnel from Taguig City Police Sub-Station 1 responded to the scene after witnesses called for help, leading to the suspect’s immediate capture.
Videos of the altercation quickly went viral on social media. Investigators said they are reviewing the footage and other evidence to establish a full account of the incident and determine if additional charges are warranted.