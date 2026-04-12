Stolen motorcycle recovered; suspect nabbed, 2 minors rescued in Taguig

Personnel from Taguig City Police Sub-Station 9 carried out the operation after reviewing CCTV footage showing the suspect forcibly taking a black Suzuki Smash motorcycle using improvised tools.

Investigation showed that the victim had parked the motorcycle in front of his residence in Barangay Hagonoy at around 10 p.m. The vehicle was reported missing the following morning.

Through CCTV footage, operatives were able to trace the suspect’s route to Barangay Bagumbayan, where he allegedly transferred and concealed the stolen motorcycle with the help of the minors.

The follow-up operation resulted in the recovery of the motorcycle, along with a 20-centimeter lock pick and an improvised ignition key.

Authorities are preparing charges for violation of Republic Act 10883, or the New Anti-Carnapping Act, against the suspect.

The rescued minors were turned over to the appropriate authorities for proper handling in accordance with existing laws.