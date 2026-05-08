Rain or Shine takes down Titan Ultra

Rain or Shine defeated Titan Ultra, 142-131, for its ninth win in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Friday.

Jaylen Johnson dropped a double-double with 31 points and 11 rebounds as the Elasto Painters finished with a 9-3 win-loss record.

“Our mindset was just to get nine wins. We are preparing for the playoffs and the best way to do that is get a win,” Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao said.

“We will just wait for who will face us. Wedon't have control over that.”

Christian Manaytay and Caelan Tiongson scored 18 points each for Rain or Shine while Adrian Nocum had 14 points.

Bryan Sajonia led the Giant Risers with 23 points as they finished the midseason conference with a 2-10 slate.