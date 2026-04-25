Rain or Shine pounces Magnolia

Rain or Shine returns to its winning ways after turning back Magnolia, 91-82, in the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Saturday.
Gian Mamuyac led the way with 25 points, five assists and three steals as the Elasto Painters tightened its grip on the top spot with an 8-1 win-loss record.
With a slim 87-82 lead with 35.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Mamuyac deain his two free throws to put the game out of reach.
Jaylen Johnson had a double-double game of 25 points and 14 rebounds for Rain or Shine while Jhonard Clarito had 18 points and nine boards.
Clint Chapman paced Magnolia with 17 points and 11 rebounds as they sank to a 4-5 slate.