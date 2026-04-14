Elasto Painters gunning for ‘Lucky 7’

The Elasto Painters try to extend their franchise-best start at 7:30 p.m. following the 5:15 clash between Converge and Titan Ultra.

Spearheaded by import Jaylen Johnson, who is averaging 28.2 points and 13.6 rebounds with 3.8 assists per game, and an energetic local crew that likes to run-and-gun, Rain or Shine has outgunned and outhustled its first six opponents, with its last against another struggling squad in Converge, 120-111, last Friday.

Guiao wants his team to take advantage of the momentum the Elasto Painters have built to keep a tight grip on the playoffs race pole spot and eventually chase for the coveted twice-to-beat quarterfinals advantage.

“I think the more important thing is we try to ride the momentum, wherever it takes us. There will come a day, we might run out of luck, but I hope it doesn’t happen right away,” he said.

“You need six or seven wins for the quarters. And if you make that, your next objective is twice-to-beat. I think you need, to be sure, nine wins to get to there and get a twice-to-beat advantage.”

“So, if we get seven wins, you can think about it. But as long as we’re not yet there, our focus is on the next game.”

The Dyip, on the other hand, have been going down south with three straight losses after a rousing 3-0 conference start.

Terrafirma is in joint sixth place with Phoenix at 3-3.

Meanwhile, the FiberXers seek to stop a five-game bleeding when they take on confident Giant Risers.

It has been more than a month since Converge opened the mid-season conference with a 102-94 conquest of guest team Macau but since then, the team has been on the losing end of its next five assignments.

The FiberXers are in for a tough battle with the Giant Risers coming off a morale-boosting 102-98 win over Blackwater that hiked their record to 2-3.