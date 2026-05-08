QCPD stings net illegal drugs, loaded firearm 

Police seized more than P866,000 worth of shabu and arrested four suspects in a series of buy-bust operations across Quezon City this week, authorities said Friday.
Officers from the Batasan Police Station arrested a suspect identified by the alias “Erlie” on Thursday in Barangay Commonwealth. The operation was launched after a tip from a resident regarding alleged drug activity.
An undercover officer posing as a buyer reportedly purchased P2,500 worth of shabu from the suspect. Following the arrest, police recovered drugs valued at P340,000 and a .45-caliber pistol loaded with three rounds of ammunition.
In a separate operation later Thursday, Novaliches police arrested two men, identified by the aliases “Lynyrd” and “Bryan,” at a residence in Barangay Gulod. Investigators reported seizing 54.9 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P373,320.
Earlier in the week, on 6 May, the same unit arrested a 27-year-old suspect identified as “Jefferson” during an “Oplan Galugod” operation in Barangay Gulod.