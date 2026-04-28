P374K worth of illegal drugs seized in Quezon City buy-bust operation

At around 5:00 AM, today, 28 April, authorities conducted the operation at No. 21 Everlasting St., Area A, Brgy. Payatas, after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen about the suspects’ alleged drug activities.

According to QCPD, a police officer acted as a poseur-buyer and purchased Php 10,000 worth of shabu from “Emmie.” After the transaction, operatives immediately arrested her and her companion following the pre-arranged signal.

Recovered from the suspects were 55 grams of shabu valued at Php 374,000, a cellular phone, a coin purse, and the marked buy-bust money.

Police records also confirmed that both suspects have prior records for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“The arrested suspects will be charged with violation of R.A. 9165 before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office”, QCPD said.