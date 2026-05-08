866K worth of shabu seized in buy-bust operations in Quezon City

The Quezon City Police District said that it had confiscated over P866,000 worth of shabu in separate buy-bust operations throughout the city, detaining four suspects in the process.

In a police operation last Thursday, 7 May, authorities from the Batasan Police Station conducted a buy-bust operation to arrest an alias “Erlie” who was a resident of Barangay Commonwealth.

Operatives were reportedly tipped off by a concerned citizen that said that Erlie was engaged in illegal drug-related activities.

The suspect was subsequently captured after a police officer posing as a buyer arranged a meeting where he was pretending to purchase P2,500 worth of shabu.

Seized from Erlie were drugs amounting to P340,000, some personal items, and a 45 caliber pistol that was loaded with three bullets.

Later in the day, officials from the Novaliches Police Station launched their own operation on aliases “Lynyrd,” resident of Barangay Gulod, and “Bryan,” a resident of Barangay 170 in Caloocan City.

Both criminals were reportedly caught in the home of Lynyrd where police found 54.9 grams of shabu that was valued at P373,320.

Earlier in the week, on 6 May, the same operatives seized P153,544 worth of illegal drugs from an alias “Jefferson,” 27 years old, as part of the district police’s “Oplan Galugod” that happened to be conducted near the residence of the suspect in Barangay Gulod.

Authorities said that their investigation into the background of the suspects revealed that Erlie and Lynyrd had previous charges under the Comprehensive Drugs Act of 2002.

Jefferson, on the other hand, had a previous case of rape while Bryan was charged in December 2024 and April 2026 for violating the illegal gambling law.

All four suspects are set to be filed with cases for violation of the anti-illegal drugs law, with Erlie facing an additional charge under the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act under the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.