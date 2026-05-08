PNP chief orders crackdown vs illegal vape trade

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday threw its support behind stricter enforcement and new regulations to dismantle the illicit vape trade, citing growing health risks to minors.
PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police units nationwide have been instructed to intensify intelligence monitoring to identify individuals and organized groups behind the distribution of illegal e-cigarettes.
The move follows reports from the Department of Health indicating a rise in lung-related illnesses among youth linked to vaping. Health officials have called for tougher laws, including a potential ban on all vape products.
“We are concerned by the health issues raised by our experts, especially on the adverse effects to teenagers, including minors who unfortunately have access to these products,” Nartatez said.
“We support any move to strengthen the legal ground on this matter in the interest of public health.”
Nartatez said the PNP will increase coordination with other government agencies to close enforcement gaps exploited by illegal traders
The crackdown aligns with directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to prioritize public health protections.
The PNP chief also called for community assistance in identifying retailers who violate the law.