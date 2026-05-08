PNP chief orders crackdown vs illegal vape trade

The move follows reports from the Department of Health indicating a rise in lung-related illnesses among youth linked to vaping. Health officials have called for tougher laws, including a potential ban on all vape products.

“We are concerned by the health issues raised by our experts, especially on the adverse effects to teenagers, including minors who unfortunately have access to these products,” Nartatez said.

“We support any move to strengthen the legal ground on this matter in the interest of public health.”