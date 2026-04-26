PNP ramps up intel ops after P799-M illegal cigarette bust in Negros

“The goal is always to dismantle the very heart of these illicit operations. By tracking down hidden manufacturing hubs and the syndicates behind them, we are sending a strong message that we will use the full force of the law to ensure the protection of our economy and the welfare of our people,” he said.

“I already instructed our units to intensify their intelligence-gathering measures to identify and locate other manufacturing sites of illegal cigarettes across the country. Our personnel are also instructed to unmask the syndicates behind these operations,” he added.

Nartatez visited the Negros Island Region on 24 April with Jonvic Remulla, where he was briefed on the results of separate law enforcement operations in Negros Occidental that exposed illegal cigarette manufacturing activities.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group dismantled a large-scale illegal cigarette manufacturing and distribution network after uncovering ₱799,151,453.54 worth of equipment, raw materials and packaging supplies in separate but connected operations in Barangay Calumangan, Bago City on 21 April and at the boundaries of Barangay Alijis and Singcang-Airport in Bacolod City on 22 April.

Ten Chinese nationals were arrested during the operations. Investigators said Filipino workers were allegedly recruited with a ₱500 daily wage but were reportedly not fully paid and restricted from leaving the premises, raising concerns of possible forced labor and human trafficking.

Police said the operation reflects the growing scale and sophistication of illegal cigarette production networks in the country, prompting sustained intelligence-driven enforcement efforts.

Nartatez emphasized the role of community cooperation in identifying illegal operations, which are often hidden in remote or industrial areas.

“Malaki rin ang maitutulong ng ating mga kababayan sa pagtugis sa mga pagawaan na ito kaya’t patuloy naming aasahan ang pagbibigay nila ng mahahalagang impormasyon sa amin,” he said.

He added that public vigilance significantly supports law enforcement operations, particularly in tracking down mobile and concealed manufacturing sites.

“I assure our kababayan that the PNP will remain relentless in our operations against cigarette smuggling,” he said.

Nartatez said the intensified operations are in line with the directive of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., through the guidance of Remulla, to strengthen enforcement actions against organized smuggling networks operating in various regions.