PNP ramps up intel vs illegal cigarette factories

“The goal is always to dismantle the very heart of these illicit operations. By tracking down hidden manufacturing hubs and the syndicates behind them, we are sending a strong message that we will use the full force of the law to ensure the protection of our economy and the welfare of our people,” Nartatez said.

He said units have been directed to identify and locate other illegal cigarette manufacturing sites across the country and “unmask” the groups running them.

Nartatez visited the Negros Island Region on 24 April with Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla and was briefed on operations in Negros Occidental that exposed illegal factories.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group seized P799,151,453.54 worth of equipment, raw materials and packaging supplies in separate operations in Barangay Calumangan, Bago City on 21 April, and at the boundaries of Barangay Alijis and Singcang-Airport in Bacolod City on 22 April.

Ten Chinese nationals were arrested. Investigators said Filipino workers were allegedly recruited at P500 daily wages but were not fully paid and were restricted from leaving the premises, raising possible forced labor and human trafficking concerns.

The operations highlight the growing scale and sophistication of illegal cigarette production in the country, Nartatez said, adding that intelligence-driven enforcement and community cooperation are crucial.