PNP arrests Region 9’s top wanted person in Zamboanga del Sur

The court recommended bail of P240,000 for each count of attempted murder and P400,000 for each count of frustrated murder.

The accused was listed as the Top 1 Most Wanted Person under Police Regional Office 9 and was later brought to the Provincial Highway Patrol Team-Zamboanga del Sur office for documentation and proper disposition before turnover to the issuing court.

Nartatez said the arrest reflects the continuing effort of the PNP to track down fugitives involved in violent activities and threats to public order.

“No individual can stay beyond the reach of the law when lives and public safety are at risk. Hindi namin titigilan ang pagtugis sa mga taong may kinahaharap na kaso at sangkot sa karahasan laban sa ating mamamayan,” Nartatez said.

He emphasized that strong intelligence efforts and sustained police operations remain vital in addressing security concerns in the region.

“This operation shows the determination of the PNP to protect communities from armed and violent offenders. Patuloy nating palalakasin ang ating operasyon laban sa mga grupong nagdudulot ng panganib at kaguluhan sa lipunan,” Nartatez said.

He added that the successful operation also underscores the PNP Focused Agenda, a strategic direction aimed at making police service more responsive and reliable, particularly through the priority of enhanced management of police operations in addressing criminality, threats to peace and order, and insurgency-related activities.

As the PNP continues to intensify operations against wanted persons and groups involved in violent and unlawful activities under the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Nartatez assured the public of “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong mabilis, tapat, at nararamdaman.”