4 arrested in Ilocos Norte ops; regional most wanted suspect nabbed

Police authorities in Ilocos Norte arrested four individuals in separate operations on 14 April, including a high-value suspect listed as the region’s eighth most wanted person.

In a major operation against high-profile fugitives, operatives from the Paoay Municipal Police Station, in coordination with the Philippine National Police Special Action Force and the Provincial Intelligence Unit, arrested Noel Benavidez Abrajano, 54.

Abrajano, a resident of Barangay San Pedro, Paoay, is listed as the Top 1 Most Wanted Person at the municipal level, Top 3 at the provincial level, and Top 8 at the regional level. He was apprehended at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center, where he was undergoing medical treatment.

The arrest was carried out by virtue of a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 6, Batac City, for qualified rape of a minor, with no bail recommended, and two counts of acts of lasciviousness, with bail set at P36,000. The suspect remains under hospital arrest while recovering, pending the return of the warrant to the issuing court.

Later that day, at around 5:09 p.m., personnel of the Laoag City Police Station, together with the 101st Regional Mobile Force Battalion, conducted an operation in Barangay 7-A, N.S. del Natividad, Laoag City.

Authorities arrested Paciencia Gomez-Mandac, 81, a store owner, and Rogelio Yumul Gomez, 61, both residents of Barangay 38-A, Mangato. The two were wanted for perjury under the Revised Penal Code, based on a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 42, San Fernando City. Bail was set at P48,000 each.

Both suspects were brought to the Gov. Roque B. Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital for medical examination before undergoing documentation and turnover to the issuing court.

In a separate operation earlier that morning, May Anne Joy Maranion Corpuz, 30, a service crew member and resident of Barangay Tartarabang, Pinili, voluntarily surrendered to the Pinili Municipal Police Station at around 10:30 a.m.

She is the subject of a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 18, Batac City, for qualified theft, with bail set at P30,000. Corpuz is currently under police custody pending documentation and turnover to the court.

The Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office said the series of arrests underscores its continuing campaign against wanted persons under Oplan Lambat-Sibat, aimed at ensuring that individuals facing criminal charges are brought before the courts.