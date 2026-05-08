PBBM trumpets need to end Gulf conflict

Supply disruptions

“For ASEAN, these challenges are deeply felt by our people through higher living costs, supply disruptions, threatened livelihoods, economic strain, [and] growing vulnerability,” Marcos said.

The Middle East conflict dominated the discussions as the ASEAN leaders gathered in Cebu under the Philippine chairship with the theme “Navigating Our Future Together.”

Marcos said the worsening geopolitical situation had forced the Philippines to recalibrate aspects of its hosting of the ASEAN summit, including scaling down non-essential activities and shifting some meetings online.

“Despite the calibration, we strive to remain responsive to the needs of our ASEAN community and to focus on fulfilling our chairship goals,” he said.

The summit focused heavily on three priorities identified by the Philippines: energy security, food security, and the safety of ASEAN nationals abroad.

Marcos said ASEAN must strengthen its coordination to ensure a stable energy supply, improve regional interconnectivity, and accelerate renewable energy development to reduce vulnerability to external shocks.

“At a time of heightened volatility, ASEAN must strengthen coordination and reinforce preparedness,” he said.

He also called for stronger intra-ASEAN trade and food supply resilience after disruptions linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz affected fertilizer supply, food prices, and transport.

The Philippine leader also highlighted the need to protect ASEAN nationals working overseas, particularly in conflict-affected areas in the Middle East.

“This means strengthening early warning systems, enhancing consular coordination, and ensuring the timely delivery of assistance,” Marcos said.