BBM says ASEAN Summit plans recalibrated over Mideast tensions

“The work of ASEAN must continue, not despite the challenges, but because the times demand our answers to those challenges,” Marcos said.

He emphasized that the volatile situation in the Middle East has heightened concerns over regional stability and economic security.

According to Marcos, ASEAN foreign, economic, agriculture and energy ministers have already conducted meetings to align sectoral responses amid the crisis.

Joint discussions between ASEAN’s political-security and economic pillars were also held to strengthen regional coordination, he added.

Marcos said the Philippines would continue pursuing its goals despite the recalibration of activities under the regional bloc’s summit.

Held in Cebu City under the theme “Navigating Our Future Together,” the summit gathers Southeast Asian leaders to discuss regional cooperation, economic resilience, sustainability and security challenges.