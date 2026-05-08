Maya promotes ‘moneymaxxing’ Mother’s Day spending

Maya highlighted several of its financial products that could help users maximize spending, including the Maya Black Credit Card, which allows cardholders to earn Maya Miles redeemable for shopping, dining and travel.

The company also promoted the Landers Cashback Everywhere Credit Card, which offers cashback rewards for purchases at Landers, dining establishments and other transactions.

Maya said users can also increase interest earnings on Maya Savings through regular transactions on the platform, with rates reaching up to 15 percent per annum.