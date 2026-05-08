Maya promotes ‘moneymaxxing’ Mother’s Day spending

Maya is encouraging Filipinos to practice “moneymaxxing” this Mother’s Day by making smarter financial decisions while celebrating the occasion.
The fintech company said thoughtful experiences such as family lunches, small gifts, and quality time can be more meaningful than expensive purchases, while also helping consumers stay within budget.
Maya highlighted several of its financial products that could help users maximize spending, including the Maya Black Credit Card, which allows cardholders to earn Maya Miles redeemable for shopping, dining and travel.
The company also promoted the Landers Cashback Everywhere Credit Card, which offers cashback rewards for purchases at Landers, dining establishments and other transactions.
Maya said users can also increase interest earnings on Maya Savings through regular transactions on the platform, with rates reaching up to 15 percent per annum.
For consumers facing short-term cash flow gaps, the company pointed to Maya Easy Credit, which provides access to up to P50,000 repayable within 30 days, subject to credit evaluation.
“At the end of the day, what makes Mother’s Day meaningful isn’t how much you spend. It’s the thought behind it, the effort to make the day feel considered, the intention to show appreciation, and the time you choose to spend together,” Maya said.
Maya Bank is regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, while deposits are insured by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. up to P1 million per depositor.