Maya cited in Forbes, Asian Banker global bank rankings

The Forbes list is based on a survey of more than 54,000 consumers across 34 countries, evaluating banks in terms of trustworthiness, digital services, customer experience, and overall satisfaction.

Maya was also included in The Asian Banker’s World’s Top 100 Digital Banks Ranking 2026, a global benchmarking of digital banks based on scale, financial performance, and operational strength. It is the only Philippine digital bank included among the top 20 of the ranking.

The Asian Banker noted that Maya Bank achieved full-year profitability within two and a half years of launch, placing it among digital banks that have moved beyond early-stage expansion toward more sustainable growth.

“These global recognitions reflect the progress we’ve made in scaling digital banking, while building the foundations for long-term growth,” said Shailesh Baidwan, Maya Group president and Maya Bank co-founder.

“They are also a reflection of the trust our customers place in us every day and the work our teams continue to put into strengthening the platform as we grow,” he added.

Maya’s growth has been supported by increasing customer adoption and expanding product usage. As of end-2025, the bank reported approximately P68 billion in deposits and 10.7 million customers, with total loans disbursed since 2022 reaching P256 billion.