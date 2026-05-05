Mother’s Day without overspending

The common misconception

One common mistake is thinking that higher cost means deeper love. It does not. A dinner worth several thousand pesos is not wrong if it fits your budget.

The problem starts when you use savings, delay financial goals, or rely on credit just to celebrate for one day.

Most mothers do not expect extravagance. They often value thoughtfulness, time, respect, and consistency more than the price of a gift.

The hidden cost

Overspending may not hurt right away, but it still has a cost. A few thousand pesos may look small. But if that money was meant for savings, investments, emergency funds, or other priorities, then something important is affected.

Every peso has a role. It can help build financial security, protect your family, or support long-term goals. Using it without a plan can create stress after the celebration.

A more intentional way to celebrate

Mother’s Day can still be special without overspending.

• Set a budget before making plans.

• Choose quality over quantity.

• Share the cost with siblings or relatives.

• Give practical gifts that improve Mom’s daily comfort.

• Avoid using money meant for savings, investments, or important bills.

• Spend time with her, listen to her, and show appreciation beyond Mother’s Day.

A question worth asking

As Mother’s Day approaches, pause and ask yourself: Am I honoring my mother, or am I trying to meet an unspoken standard?

Meaningful celebrations are not measured by how much you spend. They are measured by the love, intention and gratitude behind them.

In the end, the most valuable gifts remain simple: time, presence, respect and sincere appreciation.

(Chinkee Tan is a wealth coach, author, and motivational speaker helping Filipinos build financial clarity and long-term stability. If you want a more structured plan for your money, whether it’s budgeting, eliminating debt, or growing your income, you may fill out our survey form so we can assess if you are qualified for a one-on-one coaching or consultation session with him at https://hoff.ph/financial-clarity)