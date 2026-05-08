Marikina unveils free summer arts, skills program

The local government of Marikina City launched its “Summer IsCool sa Marikina” program Friday, offering free arts, sports and skills training classes to local residents.
Mayor Marjorie Ann Teodoro said the initiative is designed to provide children and youth with productive activities during their school break.
“We want children to have a fun summer, but it is also important that they learn something and develop new skills while enjoying time with their friends,” Teodoro said during the kickoff event.
The program’s arts curriculum includes workshops in folk, contemporary, jazz and hip-hop dance.
Other offerings include performing arts, photography, a city photowalk, and visual arts workshops focusing on watercolor and pastel techniques.
City officials noted that while the program emphasizes youth development, several classes are also available for adults.
These include vocational and wellness workshops such as basic makeup and beauty care, soap making, flower arrangement, dish gardening, and yoga.
Teodoro said the program aims to help participants discover new talents and build discipline.
Registration remains open for interested residents. The city government encouraged those interested in the arts and skills tracks to apply while slots are still available.