Marikina opens free summer arts, skills classes for residents

The Marikina City government on Friday officially launched the “Summer IsCool sa Marikina” program and announced that slots for its free arts classes remain open to interested residents.
Mayor Marjorie Ann Teodoro said the initiative aims to make children’s summer vacation both meaningful and enjoyable through various learning and recreational activities.
“We want children to have a fun summer, but it is also important that they learn something and develop new skills while enjoying time with their friends,” she said.
“We launched Summer IsCool sa Marikina to make our youth’s vacation meaningful, fun, and memorable,” the mayor added.
Teodoro said the city’s arts classes include folk dance, contemporary and jazz dance, hip-hop dance, introduction to performing arts, visual arts workshops in watercolor and pastel, photography, and a Marikina photowalk activity.
“Under our arts classes, participants may enroll in folk dance, contemporary and jazz dance, hip-hop dance, performing arts, visual arts, photography, and photowalk workshops where they can explore their creativity, express themselves, and further develop their artistic talents this summer,” she said.
According to the city government, the free summer program also offers classes in music, arts, sports, and skills development for children, youth, and adults.
Teodoro said the city is likewise offering adult classes such as basic makeup and beauty care, soap making, stress reduction techniques and basic yoga, flower arrangement, and dish garden-making workshops under the program.
The city government added that the initiative encourages participants to discover new talents, develop skills, build confidence and discipline, and form friendships during the summer break.