Marikina opens free summer arts, skills classes for residents

The Marikina City government on Friday officially launched the “Summer IsCool sa Marikina” program and announced that slots for its free arts classes remain open to interested residents.

Mayor Marjorie Ann Teodoro said the initiative aims to make children’s summer vacation both meaningful and enjoyable through various learning and recreational activities.

“We want children to have a fun summer, but it is also important that they learn something and develop new skills while enjoying time with their friends,” she said.