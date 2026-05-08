LTO Western Visayas launches 'I-report mo kay LTO Chief' program

Complaints may also be sent through the Facebook Messenger accounts of Land Transportation Office - Philippines and LTO-6 Digital, while the hotline number 1342-586 is available for direct reporting.

Geduspan said Markus Lacanilao personally monitors the program.

The LTO-6 official added that complainants may submit evidence such as photos and videos and are encouraged to provide complete details of the complaint and the person being reported to ensure immediate action.

Authorities also assured the public that the identity of complainants will remain confidential, although they encourage individuals to identify themselves to help facilitate a smoother investigation process.

Once a complaint is validated and found to have merit, the LTO will issue a show cause order, giving the respondent three to five days to answer the allegations.

Geduspan emphasized that all traffic violations may be reported as long as complaints are supported by sufficient evidence and proven legitimate. However, individuals who file fake or fabricated complaints may also face sanctions or a show cause order.

The director said the program was launched to provide motorists with a more effective and convenient platform for filing complaints, while authorities continue to monitor public feedback and the initial progress of the new system.