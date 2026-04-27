LTO introduces digital platform for road accident reporting

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced that it has created an online platform where reports on incidents such as road accidents, violations, and concerns on public transport can be immediately submitted to authorities.
The initiative, which had been named “I-report Mo Kay LTO Chief,” was said to be formed to allow for individuals to easily relay any disturbances that they may come across during their daily transport.
With the new website, reports can now be submitted through three mediums–the online platform, through its Facebook page, or through the LTO’s hotline.
According to the transportation agency’s Chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao, any incident can now be properly catered in a timely manner.
It was also revealed that the project was in partnership with various digital advocacy groups that crowd-source any information regarding complaints prior to endorsing it to the LTO for its own investigation.
As part of its newly added programs, a monthly media forum called “Kwentuhan with LTO Chief” was also announced wherein updates pertaining to any concerns regarding the agency would be tackled.
A memorandum concerning stricter regulations on drunk driving would also soon be released as Lacanilao notes the agency’s effort to impose heightened traffic measures.