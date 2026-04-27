LTO portal eyes swift road incident reporting

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has launched an online reporting platform allowing the public to submit real-time reports of road accidents, traffic violations and public transport concerns.
The initiative, dubbed “I-report Mo Kay LTO Chief,” is designed to streamline the process for motorists and commuters to alert authorities to road disturbances.
Reports can be submitted through the new website, the LTO Facebook page, or a dedicated hotline.
LTO chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao said the system ensures that incidents are addressed in a timely manner. The agency is partnering with digital advocacy groups to crowd-source and verify complaints before they are endorsed for formal investigation.
As part of the agency’s efforts to increase transparency, Lacanilao also announced a monthly media forum, “Kwentuhan with LTO Chief,” to provide updates on agency operations and public concerns.