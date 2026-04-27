LTO portal eyes swift road incident reporting

Reports can be submitted through the new website, the LTO Facebook page, or a dedicated hotline.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao said the system ensures that incidents are addressed in a timely manner. The agency is partnering with digital advocacy groups to crowd-source and verify complaints before they are endorsed for formal investigation.

As part of the agency’s efforts to increase transparency, Lacanilao also announced a monthly media forum, “Kwentuhan with LTO Chief,” to provide updates on agency operations and public concerns.