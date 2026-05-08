Laundry shop robbery suspect hunted

Witnesses said the gunman threatened the victim and demanded his jewelry.

“He knew exactly what he wanted to take,” a laundry shop employee said. “He told my boss, ‘Take that off or I’ll shoot you,’ and then he hit him with the gun.”

The assailant managed to steal the victim’s necklace. He also attempted to take a high-end bracelet, but fled after being startled by a ringing telephone. The suspect escaped the scene on a motorcycle.

The victim, an employee, and a customer sought help immediately after the gunman left.