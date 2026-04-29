Daylight shooting suspects manhunt intensifies

Authorities tracked the suspects’ escape through a web of CCTV footage. After the shooting, the gunmen abandoned their motorcycle on Scout Rallos, where police recovered helmets and masks.

The suspects changed clothes and fled on foot through several streets, including Scout Ybardolaza and Scout Borromeo, before boarding a tricycle to Quezon Avenue and eventually escaping on a passenger jeepney.

Capellan acknowledged the difficulty in the initial pursuit, noting that police relied heavily on statements from two Metropolitan Manila Development Authority traffic enforcers who were the only immediate witnesses to provide a direction of flight toward South Triangle.

Initial findings also revealed that the motorcycle used in the ambush bore a falsified MV file number.

The QCPD has formed a special investigation task group to identify the perpetrators and determine a motive.

In a statement, the district extended condolences to the families of the victims and vowed to “bring the perpetrators to justice and uphold peace and order in the community.”