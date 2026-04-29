Daylight shooting suspects manhunt intensifies

Police on Wednesday released enhanced images of two suspects involved in a fatal shooting near EDSA and Timog Avenue as investigators intensified a manhunt for the motorcycle-riding gunmen.
Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Station 10 commander Lt. Col. Zachary Capellan presented clear facial features of the suspects, captured by surveillance cameras before and after the Tuesday afternoon attack.
The victims, identified as alias “Ceferino,” a 75-year-old businessman, and alias “Norberto,” his 51-year-old driver, were traveling in a white vehicle at approximately 3:40 p.m. when two men on a motorcycle opened fire.
Both men sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were later declared dead at East Avenue Medical Center.
Investigators recovered at least 12 pieces of ballistic evidence from the scene and believe the attack was premeditated.
“The suspects appear to have had the victims under surveillance prior to the shooting,” Capellan said.
Authorities tracked the suspects’ escape through a web of CCTV footage. After the shooting, the gunmen abandoned their motorcycle on Scout Rallos, where police recovered helmets and masks.
The suspects changed clothes and fled on foot through several streets, including Scout Ybardolaza and Scout Borromeo, before boarding a tricycle to Quezon Avenue and eventually escaping on a passenger jeepney.
Capellan acknowledged the difficulty in the initial pursuit, noting that police relied heavily on statements from two Metropolitan Manila Development Authority traffic enforcers who were the only immediate witnesses to provide a direction of flight toward South Triangle.
Initial findings also revealed that the motorcycle used in the ambush bore a falsified MV file number.
The QCPD has formed a special investigation task group to identify the perpetrators and determine a motive.
In a statement, the district extended condolences to the families of the victims and vowed to “bring the perpetrators to justice and uphold peace and order in the community.”