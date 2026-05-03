Violent Tondo robbery suspects collared

The video shows three men attacking Ong as he dismounted from his motorcycle. Ong said he was heading to his car to leave for work when the suspects intercepted him.

“They took my jewelry worth P65,000 and my P18,000 in cash,” Ong said. “While they were beating me, I saw my jewelry fall, and one of them grabbed it. They were shouting, ‘Check the bag.’”

Ong was left with a bloodied face but managed to run away while the suspects fled. Local barangay officials confirmed that neither the victim nor the suspects are residents of the immediate area.

Manila Police District officers arrested one suspect at his home following a backtracking investigation, though the stolen items were not recovered. Authorities revealed that the three suspects are brothers.

Following the incident, Ong posted his experience on social media and received messages claiming the group used a similar modus operandi.

A separate video from January showed the same men allegedly beating another individual in Dagupan, Tondo.

Reports disclosed that Ong and the suspects were acquainted and that Ong had allegedly shot one of the brothers in January. Ong denied the allegation, stating he does not know the men and has no record of such an incident.