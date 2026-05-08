Sen. Go extends aid to fire-hit families in Cainta

“Thank you very much. First of all, don't thank us. That's our job. I should be the one thanking you because you gave me a second chance to serve you again,” Go said in Filipino.

The relief activity was conducted near Barangay San Isidro Hall in Cainta, where 79 affected families received assistance from Go’s team. The beneficiaries were provided with essential aid, including financial assistance, grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, water gallons, shirts, and balls. Select recipients also received shoes, bicycle, shoes, and watch.

The senator also cited the significance of long-term disaster preparedness and response, where he cited his role as principal author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 12076, also known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which mandates the construction of permanent, disaster-resilient evacuation centers in all cities and municipalities nationwide.

He also highlighted RA 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, which he principally authored and co-sponsored. The law aims to strengthen the country’s firefighting capability through modern equipment, improved training, and enhanced institutional support.

“Bukas po parati ang aking opisina para sa inyo. Ako naman po, hindi ko kayang nakaupo lang sa opisina ko habang nangangailangan kayo ng tulong. Tawagin niyo lang po akong kuya Bong Go. Magseserbisyo po ako sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” Go concluded.

After his visit in Cainta, Rizal, Go also headed to Muntinlupa City to extend help to fire-affected families.