Go presses fire safety, visits victims

He urged cooperation among victims. “Do not thank me. I should be the one thanking you for giving me the opportunity to help. Let us help one another. Who else will help each other but fellow Filipinos?”

Go also raised broader concerns on governance and stability.

“My prayer at this time is for unity. The whole world is in turmoil due to war. The Philippines is in turmoil because of politics. When the world is in chaos, our people are affected and public service is compromised. Let us not forget to fight for our fellow Filipinos. Let us fight corruption in our country. I am one with the Filipino people in this fight against corruption,” he said.

He urged the public to follow safety reminders from the Bureau of Fire Protection, including avoiding illegal electrical connections and exercising caution while cooking.

Go cited Republic Act 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, which mandates a 10-year modernization program covering training, equipment upgrades, additional personnel, and nationwide fire prevention campaigns in coordination with local government units.

He also stressed the need for permanent evacuation facilities to house displaced families in safe and sanitary conditions.

“We visited earlier with the vice mayor, and he said what is needed here are evacuation centers that are orderly, clean, comfortable, and will keep children from getting sick while waiting to return to their homes. Did you know there is already a law on mandatory evacuation centers, the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act? I am its principal author in the Senate. I hope the government prioritizes this instead of spending on ineffective flood control. We could have built many evacuation centers and schools,” he said.

Republic Act (ra) 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, requires the establishment of disaster-resilient evacuation centers in every city and municipality.

A total of 152 affected families received assistance during the visit at Bagong Ilog Elementary School Pavilion.

Go also cited RA 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized one-stop shops to help indigent patients reduce hospital expenses. According to the Department of Health, 167 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, including one at Rizal Medical Center in Pasig City.

“I will continue to serve you because serving is my passion, and I believe that service to people is service to God,” Go said.