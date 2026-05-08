Flak chips away at Sara’s armor

Duterte’s standing in voter preference sharply fell from her usual rating of 80 percent, supposedly indicating her dominance is waning ahead of the 2028 elections.

“It means Sara is not invincible…What we see is, at best, Vice President Sara is plateauing. At worst, she’s going down by increments. It’s not dramatic, but she’s going down,” the political expert added.

A previous survey showed that Tulfo has a higher preference number than Duterte for president in the 2028 elections. He also referenced an April survey revealing that 61 percent of respondents in Mindanao support the ongoing impeachment trial against Duterte.