VP’s thrill about the presidency, very apparent—Castro

“Kitang-kita n’yo naman na habang sumasagot ang Bise Presidente ay nangingiti siya. Siguro kahit siya ay natatawa sa kaniyang sariling sagot. Unang-una po nakikita rin natin ang kasabikan ng Bise Presidente na pag-usapan ang halalan sa 2028, samantalang ang Pangulo, ay abala sa pag-aayos ng anumang epekto ng krisis sa Middle East,” she said.

She said the Vice President, being a lawyer, should have a full grasp of the Constitution.

“At ang Bise Presidente naman ay isang abogado, para ito ba ay like father, like daughter, alam naman natin na umamin ang dating Pangulong Duterte na siya ay eksperto sa paggawa ng intriga at pagplanta ng ebidensya. So, ang mga ganitong sagot mula kay Bise Presidente ay alam natin intriga lamang,” Castro stressed.

“Mga kuwentong walang basehan at sana ma-review niya ulit, bilang abogado, kung ano ba ang nilalaman ng konstitusyon, para masagot na niya rin ang sarili niyang salita,” Castro added.

In the latest Pulse Asia survey, Duterte tied with Senator Raffy Tulfo in a mock one-on-one presidential showdown.

Both got 46 percent in the survey conducted from 27 February to 2 March, where surveyed individuals were asked: “Who they would vote for if the presidential election were held today.”

The survey noted that seven percent were undecided.

Tulfo and Duterte also tied in Metro Manila in terms of geographic areas, with Tulfo dominating the rest of Luzon with 72 percent, while Duterte was favored by 19 percent.

In the Visayas, Duterte led the race at 64 percent, while Tulfo only got 32 percent of the preferred votes.

As expected, Duterte garnered 90 percent of the preferred vote in her considered bailiwick, Mindanao, with Tulfo just gaining 9 percent of the preferred votes.