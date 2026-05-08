ERC suspends green energy charge collection for May and June

The ERC said the amount is sufficient to cover the projected payment requirements of renewable energy (RE) facilities during the suspension period, including the expected participation of additional RE facilities by June 2026.

“While the ERC remains fully committed to supporting the country’s transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, we also recognize the immediate challenges being faced by Filipino households due to rising prices and global uncertainties,” ERC Chairperson and CEO Francis Saturnino C. Juan said in a statement.

Juan added that the measure reflects the commission’s commitment to balancing support for renewable energy development while protecting consumers during periods of economic strain. He said the ERC will continue closely monitoring the power sector and implement responsive measures when necessary.

The commission clarified that the temporary suspension will not affect the implementation of the government’s renewable energy programs or its commitments under the Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP).

The ERC said it will review the status of the GEA-AII fund again in June 2026 to determine whether the suspension should be extended further.