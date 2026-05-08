Epson launches 2026 Pano Awards with new aerial category

This year’s prize pool exceeds $50,000, including $15,000 in cash prizes.

Since launching in 2010, the competition has grown into a major platform for panoramic photographers, drawing more than 3,000 entries from 95 countries last year.

Epson Southeast Asia said participation from Southeast Asia has steadily increased in recent years, reflecting the region’s growing photography community.

“Southeast Asia’s photography community is one of the most dynamic anywhere in the world,” said Hattori Tai, regional director for commercial products and industrial inkjet at Epson Southeast Asia.

David Evans, curator of The Epson International Pano Awards, said photographers entering five or more images during the early-bird period will receive a 20 percent discount and become eligible for a $1,000 curator’s award.

The judging panel includes internationally recognized photographers and industry professionals such as Daniel Kordan, Jennifer Renwick, and Aaron Spence.