Epson launches 2026 Pano Awards with new aerial category

Epson has opened submissions for the 17th Epson International Pano Awards, regarded as the world’s largest competition dedicated to panoramic photography.
The 2026 edition introduces a new Aerial category for both Open and Amateur divisions, highlighting the growing popularity of drone and aerial imaging.
The competition is open to professional and amateur photographers worldwide, with entries accepted until 13 July. Early-bird submissions run until 22 June.
Aside from the new Aerial category, the awards will continue to feature Nature and Landscape, Built Environment and Architecture, and VR/360 divisions.
This year’s prize pool exceeds $50,000, including $15,000 in cash prizes.
Since launching in 2010, the competition has grown into a major platform for panoramic photographers, drawing more than 3,000 entries from 95 countries last year.
Epson Southeast Asia said participation from Southeast Asia has steadily increased in recent years, reflecting the region’s growing photography community.
“Southeast Asia’s photography community is one of the most dynamic anywhere in the world,” said Hattori Tai, regional director for commercial products and industrial inkjet at Epson Southeast Asia.
David Evans, curator of The Epson International Pano Awards, said photographers entering five or more images during the early-bird period will receive a 20 percent discount and become eligible for a $1,000 curator’s award.
The judging panel includes internationally recognized photographers and industry professionals such as Daniel Kordan, Jennifer Renwick, and Aaron Spence.