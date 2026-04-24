Epson tightens workflow chain

Epson Philippines Corporation is streamlining document workflows with solutions that connect capture, processing and output to improve efficiency.
At the core is Epson Document Capture Pro, a free tool that lets teams scan, organize and route files, converting them into searchable or editable formats while automating sorting and delivery to email or cloud systems. Security features include password protection and indexing.
For output, Epson highlights the Epson WorkForce Enterprise C21000 Multifunction Printer for high-volume tasks and the Epson SureColor T3130X Technical Printer for large-format designs. The company said the integrated setup helps reduce inefficiencies and improve daily operations.