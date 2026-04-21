Epson prints its sustainability play

The showcase builds on Epson’s broader strategy of developing technologies that reduce energy, space, and material use, a philosophy it describes as “efficient, compact and precise.”

This direction is not new. In February, Epson Philippines brought media to the Masungi Georeserve in Rizal, where participants took part in conservation work, including tree nurturing, soil aeration, and learning about ecosystem restoration in the Sierra Madre foothills.

Globally, the company has set ambitious targets through its Environmental Vision 2050, which aims to achieve carbon-negative operations and eliminate the use of new underground resources such as oil and metals by mid-century.

The strategy is anchored on what Epson describes as a “circular economy,” where resources are reused, waste is minimized, and production systems are redesigned to reduce environmental impact.

This includes efforts to cut emissions, shift to renewable energy, and redesign products to use fewer materials while maintaining performance.

According to its 2025 Sustainability Report, Epson has been refining its technologies not just to improve efficiency, but to create value that addresses broader societal challenges, including energy constraints and resource scarcity.

The company said its vision, “Engineered Future 2035,” focuses on integrating precision engineering with real-world applications to support a more sustainable global environment.

“In an age of constraints on energy and resources, we will build a society that generates value from fewer inputs,” Epson CEO Junkichi Yoshida said in a March 2026 message.

Beyond manufacturing, Epson is also pushing to reduce environmental impact across its supply chain and product lifecycle, including lowering energy consumption during use and increasing the share of sustainable materials.