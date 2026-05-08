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Emirates restores 96% global network

OWNED by the government of Dubai's Investment Corporation of Dubai, Emirates is the world's largest long-haul airline as well as the largest airline in the Middle East, operating over 3,600 flights weekly from its hub at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport. It operates in more than 150 cities in 80 countries — including the Philippines — across six continents on its fleet of over 250 aircraft.
OWNED by the government of Dubai's Investment Corporation of Dubai, Emirates is the world's largest long-haul airline as well as the largest airline in the Middle East, operating over 3,600 flights weekly from its hub at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport. It operates in more than 150 cities in 80 countries — including the Philippines — across six continents on its fleet of over 250 aircraft. Photograph courtesy of Emirates
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Emirates has brought back nearly its full international reach, restoring 96 percent of its global network as it steadily rebuilds operations and reinforces Dubai’s role as one of the world’s key aviation hubs.

The airline said services have resumed across major regions including the Americas, Europe, Africa, West Asia, the Middle East and GCC, as well as the Far East and Australasia, following recent disruptions that temporarily reduced its flight schedule.

OWNED by the government of Dubai's Investment Corporation of Dubai, Emirates is the world's largest long-haul airline as well as the largest airline in the Middle East, operating over 3,600 flights weekly from its hub at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport. It operates in more than 150 cities in 80 countries — including the Philippines — across six continents on its fleet of over 250 aircraft.
Emirates restores 96% global network

At present, Emirates operates flights to 137 destinations in 72 countries, supported by more than 1,300 weekly frequencies. This represents about 75 percent of its pre-disruption capacity, with the carrier steadily adding more flights, seats, and routes as recovery progresses.

Continued demand and sustained confidence 

Even during the period of reduced operations, the airline carried 4.7 million passengers, reflecting continued demand for international travel and sustained confidence in the carrier’s services.

Emirates said its recovery is anchored on maintaining a consistent passenger experience across all routes, regardless of destination                  or frequency.

OWNED by the government of Dubai's Investment Corporation of Dubai, Emirates is the world's largest long-haul airline as well as the largest airline in the Middle East, operating over 3,600 flights weekly from its hub at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport. It operates in more than 150 cities in 80 countries — including the Philippines — across six continents on its fleet of over 250 aircraft.
Emirates A380 returns, adds Starlink WiFi

Wherever Emirates customers fly, the airline emphasized that they can expect a uniform onboard and ground experience built around comfort, service quality and connectivity.

Passengers are served multi-course meals inspired by regional cuisines, developed by an award-winning culinary team, along with a wide selection of beverages. The airline’s inflight entertainment system, ice, offers more than 6,500 channels in nearly 40 languages, covering films, television, music, podcasts, audiobooks, and games.

Starlink connectivity in 28 aircraft

Connectivity has also become a key feature of the onboard experience, with high-speed Wi-Fi available at cruising altitude. Emirates said 28 aircraft are now equipped with Starlink connectivity, enabling faster and more reliable internet access during flights.

Beyond operations, the airline is also promoting more flexible travel options and loyalty incentives as part of its recovery strategy.

Passengers booked from 2 April are entitled to one free date change across all cabin classes, while fares can also be held for 24 hours at no additional cost.

Complimentary hotel accommodations

For travelers transiting through Dubai, Emirates’ Dubai Connect program provides complimentary hotel accommodation, meals, airport transfers, and visa support for eligible passengers with long layovers ranging from six to 26 hours. The service is available across cabin classes and can be arranged up to 12 hours before travel.

Emirates Skywards members will also benefit from accelerated tier progression between 8 May and 31 August 2026, including reduced qualification requirements and bonus tier miles on Emirates and flydubai flights.

Emirates flight network recovery
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