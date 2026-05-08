Emirates restores 96% global network

Wherever Emirates customers fly, the airline emphasized that they can expect a uniform onboard and ground experience built around comfort, service quality and connectivity.

Passengers are served multi-course meals inspired by regional cuisines, developed by an award-winning culinary team, along with a wide selection of beverages. The airline’s inflight entertainment system, ice, offers more than 6,500 channels in nearly 40 languages, covering films, television, music, podcasts, audiobooks, and games.

Starlink connectivity in 28 aircraft

Connectivity has also become a key feature of the onboard experience, with high-speed Wi-Fi available at cruising altitude. Emirates said 28 aircraft are now equipped with Starlink connectivity, enabling faster and more reliable internet access during flights.

Beyond operations, the airline is also promoting more flexible travel options and loyalty incentives as part of its recovery strategy.

Passengers booked from 2 April are entitled to one free date change across all cabin classes, while fares can also be held for 24 hours at no additional cost.

Complimentary hotel accommodations

For travelers transiting through Dubai, Emirates’ Dubai Connect program provides complimentary hotel accommodation, meals, airport transfers, and visa support for eligible passengers with long layovers ranging from six to 26 hours. The service is available across cabin classes and can be arranged up to 12 hours before travel.

Emirates Skywards members will also benefit from accelerated tier progression between 8 May and 31 August 2026, including reduced qualification requirements and bonus tier miles on Emirates and flydubai flights.