Emirates A380 returns, adds Starlink WiFi

Emirates has begun rolling out next-generation Starlink WiFi on its flagship Airbus A380, marking a major upgrade in onboard connectivity for passengers.
The airline said the first A380 equipped with Starlink has returned to Dubai following installation and certification in Newquay, United Kingdom, with more aircraft set to undergo upgrades throughout 2026.
Emirates noted that its A380 was among the first commercial aircraft to offer internet service, but earlier systems provided less than 1 Mbps of bandwidth. With the installation of three Starlink antennas per aircraft, onboard connectivity is expected to improve significantly, allowing passengers to stream, browse, game and work while in flight.
The service will be offered free of charge across all cabin classes, with passengers able to access the internet on their personal devices. Future enhancements include live television streaming, initially on personal devices and later integrated into seatback screens.
Designed specifically for the A380’s double-deck configuration and high passenger capacity, the Starlink system can deliver more than 2 Gbps of total aircraft bandwidth. The setup also includes additional wireless access points and optimized inter-deck integration to ensure consistent connectivity throughout the cabin.