Emirates restores 96% global network

Even during the period of reduced operations, the airline carried 4.7 million passengers, reflecting continued demand for international travel and sustained confidence in the carrier’s services.

Emirates said its recovery is anchored on maintaining a consistent passenger experience across all routes, regardless of destination or frequency.

Wherever Emirates customers fly, the airline emphasized that they can expect a uniform onboard and ground experience built around comfort, service quality, and connectivity.

Passengers are served multi-course meals inspired by regional cuisines, developed by an award-winning culinary team, along with a wide selection of beverages. The airline’s inflight entertainment system, ice, offers more than 6,500 channels in nearly 40 languages, covering films, television, music, podcasts, audiobooks, and games.

Connectivity has also become a key feature of the onboard experience, with high-speed Wi-Fi available at cruising altitude. Emirates said 28 aircraft are now equipped with Starlink connectivity, enabling faster and more reliable internet access during flights.

Beyond operations, the airline is also promoting more flexible travel options and loyalty incentives as part of its recovery strategy.

Passengers booked from 2 April are entitled to one free date change across all cabin classes, while fares can also be held for 24 hours at no additional cost.

For travelers transiting through Dubai, Emirates’ Dubai Connect programme provides complimentary hotel accommodation, meals, airport transfers, and visa support for eligible passengers with long layovers ranging from 6 to 26 hours. The service is available across cabin classes and can be arranged up to 12 hours before travel.

Emirates Skywards members will also benefit from accelerated tier progression between 8 May and 31 August 2026, including reduced qualification requirements and bonus tier miles on Emirates and flydubai flights.

In the Philippines, Emirates currently operates 32 weekly flights connecting Manila, Cebu, and Clark, maintaining steady access to its global network for Filipino travelers and overseas workers.