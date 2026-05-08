DPWH to sue trucking firm over collapsed Bailey Bridge in Ilocos Sur

According to Dizon, the temporary bridge carried only a five-ton load limit, but the truck reportedly weighed more than 20 tons and may have reached 30 tons. Barangay officials allegedly attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver still forced his way across the bridge, resulting in its collapse and disrupting transportation in the area.

The DPWH has already issued a demand letter to Asmi Parts & Services, Inc., seeking payment for around P2.5 million in damages.

“Five tons lang ang limit nito pero pinilit pa ring dumaan ng truck. Kailangan managot ang trucking company at driver dahil pera ito ng gobyerno at pera ito ng taumbayan,” Dizon said.

The bridge replacement project started on June 9, 2025 and is targeted for completion on May 31, 2026. The project has an allocation of P36 million and a contract cost amounting to P35,127,457.18.

Once completed, the reinforced concrete bridge is expected to reduce travel time between Santo Domingo proper and the eastern barangays from 15 minutes to only five minutes. It is also designed to accommodate heavier vehicles, including trucks weighing up to 20 tons or more.

Dizon explained that the Bailey Bridge was only intended as a temporary access route while the permanent bridge is under construction.

Despite the collapse, he assured residents that alternative access remains available to prevent communities from being isolated.

The DPWH chief also disclosed that the permanent bridge project has already been delayed by about three to four months, prompting the agency to impose liquidated damages penalties on the contractor twice.

Originally expected to be completed in July, Dizon directed the contractor to finish the project before the onset of the rainy season.

“Kailangan matapos ito bago magtag-ulan dahil mahihirapan ang mga tao kapag maputik na ang daanan,” he said.

He warned that another penalty would be imposed if the contractor fails to complete the bridge within May.

To speed up the project, Dizon said additional manpower and extended working hours may be implemented.

The secretary also dismissed claims circulating online alleging that the bridge project was substandard, emphasizing that the permanent structure is being built using reinforced concrete and thick steel materials compliant with national engineering standards.

“Gawin lang natin ang tama, gawin natin nang mabilis at maayos. Iyon ang inaasahan ng mga kababayan natin,” Dizon said.