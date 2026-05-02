Ilocos bridge collapse linked to overloaded truck — DPWH

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has launched an investigation on the collapse of the Kaliwet Bailey Bridge in Barangay Nalasin, Santo Domingo, Ilocos Sur, an incident initially linked to an overloaded truck.

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon said Saturday night initial reports indicate that a 20-ton, 10-wheeler truck crossed the bridge despite a posted load limit of only five tons, leading to the structure’s failure.

Dizon said the department will pursue accountability for the incident.