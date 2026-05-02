Ilocos bridge collapse linked to overloaded truck — DPWH

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has launched an investigation on the collapse of the Kaliwet Bailey Bridge in Barangay Nalasin, Santo Domingo, Ilocos Sur, an incident initially linked to an overloaded truck.
Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon said Saturday night initial reports indicate that a 20-ton, 10-wheeler truck crossed the bridge despite a posted load limit of only five tons, leading to the structure’s failure.
Dizon said the department will pursue accountability for the incident.
“Under the President’s directive, the Department will hold the truck operator accountable and urges all motorists to strictly adhere to load limits to ensure public safety,” Dizon said.
The temporary bridge was being used as a detour during the ongoing construction of a permanent bridge, which is scheduled for completion within the month.
Personnel were on-site at the time managing traffic flow.
The DPWH said the District Engineering Office has completed embankment works to establish an alternative access route with a 20-ton capacity, which is now passable to motorists.
The Kaliwet Bailey Bridge is located in Barangay Nalasin, Santo Domingo, Ilocos Sur, and serves as a vital link connecting local communities and facilitating the movement of residents, goods, and transport in the area.