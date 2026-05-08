China’s specter shadows Balikatan, says analyst

“Of course, China has a very strong presence, so the ASEAN members do not want to irritate them [China],” he said in an interview with Super Radyo DZBB.

The analyst noted that tensions in the SCS have intensified in recent years as China continues to assert sweeping claims over nearly the entire waterway, including areas within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Chinese Coast Guard and maritime militia vessels have repeatedly confronted Philippine ships near Ayungin Shoal, Bajo de Masinloc and other disputed areas, with incidents involving water cannons, dangerous maneuvers and collisions during resupply missions.

Despite a 2016 arbitral ruling invalidating Beijing’s expansive claims, China has continued its patrols and military buildup in contested waters, prompting Manila to deepen defense cooperation with allies such as the United States and Japan.