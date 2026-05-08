CdM slams CIDG complaint dismissal

The arena’s management alleged that the operation was illegal and that the subsequent 20-day closure of the business was conducted without a valid cyber warrant.

In a statement, CdM rejected insinuations that its complaint was retaliatory, describing it instead as a “bona fide plea” to correct police abuses. Management noted that court applications for a cyber warrant following the raid were denied twice by the Makati Regional Trial Court.

Napolcom dismissed the complaint for lack of probable cause in a two-page resolution dated 29 April, just 16 days after it was filed.

CdM management, which received the resolution on 5 May, called the dismissal “perfunctory” and argued it failed to state the specific facts and laws required by PNP administrative procedures.

The arena’s owners also disputed a recent briefing by PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño, who claimed that CCTV footage showed an officer merely retrieving a betting slip as evidence of illegal online cockfighting.