Cockpit admin files robbery, misconduct raps against CIDG-NCR officers

Prosecutors cited a lack of merit and evidence regarding allegations that the establishment was conducting unauthorized online cockfighting, or “e-sabong.”

Defense Attorney Carl Jon Mucho said the CIDG-NCR Regional Office raided the Vitas, Tondo facility without a search warrant and kept it padlocked for 20 days based solely on unverified intelligence reports.

“While the CIDG has formally turned over the seized betting stations, Coliseo de Manila remains firm in its opposition to the illegal search, the seizure of equipment, and the detention of our players and employees,” Mucho said.

The arena resumed operations Saturday, 18 April 2026, after securing a writ of preliminary injunction.

The management has filed administrative complaints for grave misconduct, oppression, maltreatment, and illegal search and seizure with the National Police Commission.

Furthermore, a criminal case for grave coercion and robbery was filed in the Manila Regional Trial Court against the raiding team, led by Col. John Guiagui.

Mucho alleged that CCTV footage from the raid shows an officer in civilian clothes pocketing approximately P400,000 from a teller’s desk.

“The actions of these officers are documented in CCTV footage and video recordings from our witnesses,” Mucho said, adding that more charges are being prepared on behalf of tellers, workers, and cockpit aficionados.

The management also reported a significant loss of livestock, claiming that 400 fighting cocks died after police barred anyone from entering the premises to care for the birds or return them to their owners.

Mucho reiterated that Coliseo de Manila does not engage in online gambling and only hosts traditional, in-house betting permitted by law. He stated the establishment supports the government’s crackdown on “e-sabong” and urged the public to report any individuals found illegally live-streaming matches from their venue.