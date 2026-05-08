Caregiver becomes model worker; Taiwan fetes Pinay

Hard worker

In 2021, she was also named a model worker by the Pingtung local government, which ultimately led to her being recommended for the national award.

As part of the honor, Cleofas received a cash prize worth around NT$10,000, or approximately P19,000.

For Cleofas, the recognition reflects more than a decade of hard work and commitment. Despite the physical and emotional demands of caregiving, she said dedication and love for one’s work remain important.

“Let us love our work, because in return, we will be loved abundantly,” she said.

Also honored were De Hitta Reymar Labalan of Uni-President Superior Commissary Corporation in New Taipei City and caregiver Gemina Marife Sulay of Kaohsiung.