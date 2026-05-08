Caregiver becomes model worker; Taiwan fetes Pinay

Three overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were recognized in Taiwan’s 2026 National Model Worker Awards for their dedication and excellence in the workplace. Among them was Jeanesis Erese Cleofas, an institutional caregiver at Hsiao Ai Home for the Aged in Pingtung County, who shared her journey during an interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s Usapang OFW.
Cleofas has spent 13 years working in Taiwan as a caregiver, looking after eight to nine elderly residents daily, many of whom have dementia and other illnesses.
Her dedication has also gone beyond daily caregiving duties. Over the years, she actively joined various training programs, particularly in oral care and improving oral function among senior citizens. After completing the program, she became one of the first “seed trainers,” allowing her to mentor and share her knowledge with fellow caregivers.
Aside from her caregiving skills, Cleofas became known for her fluency in Chinese and Taiwanese, helping co-workers overcome language and cultural barriers. Her adaptability and willingness to assist others strengthened teamwork within their institution and earned the trust of both colleagues and employers.
Hard worker
In 2021, she was also named a model worker by the Pingtung local government, which ultimately led to her being recommended for the national award.
As part of the honor, Cleofas received a cash prize worth around NT$10,000, or approximately P19,000.
For Cleofas, the recognition reflects more than a decade of hard work and commitment. Despite the physical and emotional demands of caregiving, she said dedication and love for one’s work remain important.
“Let us love our work, because in return, we will be loved abundantly,” she said.
Also honored were De Hitta Reymar Labalan of Uni-President Superior Commissary Corporation in New Taipei City and caregiver Gemina Marife Sulay of Kaohsiung.