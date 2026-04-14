Taiwan opens 1.2-M household jobs

Previously, only caregivers were allowed to be employed, and only households with members requiring special care could hire them.

Under the new policy, households with at least one child under 12 may now employ domestic workers.

Tajonera said around 1.2 million households are now eligible to hire, on top of Taiwan’s existing migrant workforce of about 900,000.

Monthly salaries are estimated at NT$20,000, or about P36,000 to P37,000. With overtime, earnings may reach NT$22,000 to NT$23,000, or around P40,000 to P42,000.

Applicants typically go through recruitment agencies, although Taiwan has expanded direct hiring options to reduce costs and simplify the process.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office has opened a dedicated office in Manila to facilitate direct hiring between Taiwanese employers and Filipino workers.

The policy shift comes as global uncertainties affect traditional OFW destinations, positioning Taiwan as an alternative job market for Filipino workers.