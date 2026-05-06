ASEAN eyes unified response to South China Sea, Middle East crises

“It will still be part of the discussions,” Imperial said, while clarifying that "no binding agreement is expected" during the summit.

On the Middle East crisis, Imperial said ASEAN is preparing a joint leaders’ statement outlining the bloc’s collective response to the conflict, which has disrupted global supply chains and driven up oil prices.

In a separate Palace briefing, Imperial said ASEAN sees no major divisions among member states despite the involvement of global powers, including the United States.

“We’re actually very confident about the declaration… We do not see any impediment,” he said.

“In fact, we are very encouraged by the commitment of all the ASEAN member states.”

Imperial said the statement aims to establish coordinated measures not only for the current conflict but also for future crises.

“The main purpose is for all the member states to come up with measures that will help us respond not only to the current situation but also to other future crises,” he said.

He added that ASEAN will continue to emphasize “ASEAN centrality,” particularly in navigating geopolitical tensions involving major powers.

“That’s very important, and a priority of the Philippines as chair,” Imperial said.

While details of the statement are still under negotiation, Imperial said it will include references to the conflict and its broader impact.

“There will definitely be a reference to that,” he said, declining to elaborate further.