Intel pushes new chip era

Devices powered by the new processors are now available from major manufacturers, including ASUS, Acer, Dell Technologies, HP Inc., Lenovo and MSI, and will be rolled out across a range of consumer, gaming and commercial systems.

“The introduction of Intel Core Ultra Series 3 systems in the Philippines is an important milestone as AI becomes more relevant to how people learn, work, create, and do business,” said George Chacko, general manager of Intel’s Sales Group for Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

He said the new devices aim to deliver “practical benefits for Filipino users — from professionals and students to creators and enterprises,” while expanding access to AI-powered computing.

Intel said the processors are built on its Intel 18A process and can deliver up to 50 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of AI compute, enabling applications such as intelligent productivity tools, advanced content creation and AI-assisted collaboration.

The company also introduced its Intel Core Series 3 processors, targeting more affordable segments such as students, families and small businesses, with improved performance and AI-ready capabilities compared to older-generation PCs.

More than 200 laptop designs globally are expected to feature Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips, while over 70 designs powered by Intel Core Series 3 processors are set to roll out in the coming months, further expanding access to modern computing technologies.