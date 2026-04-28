Behind the AI hype

These machines are used by TSMC, which produces more than 90 percent of the world’s most advanced semiconductors. Paligo’s mapping shows that any disruption, from geopolitical conflict to export bans, could cascade across the entire AI ecosystem.

Beyond supply risks, the report highlights the growing environmental footprint of AI infrastructure. Data centers are projected to consume 945 terawatt-hours of electricity annually by 2030, roughly equivalent to the energy use of a mid-sized industrialized nation. With more than 11,800 facilities globally, nearly half located in the United States, the demand for power and cooling continues to rise. Maintaining large-scale models requires thousands of GPUs operating at stable temperatures, with cooling systems alone consuming and evaporating millions of liters of water daily, underscoring the hidden resource cost behind each AI query.