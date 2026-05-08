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63 Pinoys from UAE repatriated

Returning workers are also eligible for reintegration services, including livelihood assistance, skills training, and job placement programs.
Home at last! Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac warmly greets 52 Filipinos repatriated from the UAE, marking an emotional homecoming at NAIA Terminal 1 in Pasay City.
Home at last! Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac warmly greets 52 Filipinos repatriated from the UAE, marking an emotional homecoming at NAIA Terminal 1 in Pasay City.Photograph courtesy of DMW/fb
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Sixty-three Filipinos arrived safely from Abu Dhabi on Friday, the latest group to be repatriated as tensions continue across the Middle East, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

The group, which arrived Friday morning, included 48 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), 13 dependents, one tourist, and one golden visa holder.

Home at last! Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac warmly greets 52 Filipinos repatriated from the UAE, marking an emotional homecoming at NAIA Terminal 1 in Pasay City.
63 overseas Filipinos from Abu Dhabi safely return to the Philippines

Representatives from the DMW, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Department of Social Welfare and Development met the returnees at the airport.

A medical team from the Manila International Airport Authority was also on-site to provide assistance.

Home at last! Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac warmly greets 52 Filipinos repatriated from the UAE, marking an emotional homecoming at NAIA Terminal 1 in Pasay City.
342 Filipinos return from UAE amid Middle East tensions

The government provided the repatriates with immediate financial aid, temporary housing, and transportation to their home provinces.

Returning workers are also eligible for reintegration services, including livelihood assistance, skills training and job placement programs.

Since large-scale repatriation efforts began 5 March in response to regional unrest, the Philippine government has brought home 9,101 overseas Filipino workers from the Middle East.

OFW repatriation Abu Dhabi
Middle East crisis Filipino workers
DMW OFW reintegration program
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