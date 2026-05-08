63 Pinoys from UAE repatriated

Sixty-three Filipinos arrived safely from Abu Dhabi on Friday, the latest group to be repatriated as tensions continue across the Middle East, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.
The group, which arrived Friday morning, included 48 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), 13 dependents, one tourist, and one golden visa holder.
Representatives from the DMW, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Department of Social Welfare and Development met the returnees at the airport.
A medical team from the Manila International Airport Authority was also on-site to provide assistance.
The government provided the repatriates with immediate financial aid, temporary housing, and transportation to their home provinces.
Returning workers are also eligible for reintegration services, including livelihood assistance, skills training and job placement programs.
Since large-scale repatriation efforts began 5 March in response to regional unrest, the Philippine government has brought home 9,101 overseas Filipino workers from the Middle East.