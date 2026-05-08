63 overseas Filipinos from Abu Dhabi safely return to the Philippines

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Friday reported the safe return of 63 overseas Filipinos from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The DMW said 48 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), 13 dependents, one tourist, and one with golden visa from Abu Dhabi arrived safely in the country on Friday morning in the country after being repatriated from Abu Dhabi.

The Filipino repatriates were immediately met by representatives from the DMW, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Department of Social Welfare and Development, and the Manila International Airport Authority medical team.