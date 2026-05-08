63 overseas Filipinos from Abu Dhabi safely return to the Philippines

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Friday reported the safe return of 63 overseas Filipinos from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
The DMW said 48 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), 13 dependents, one tourist, and one with golden visa from Abu Dhabi arrived safely in the country on Friday morning in the country after being repatriated from Abu Dhabi.
The Filipino repatriates were immediately met by representatives from the DMW, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Department of Social Welfare and Development, and the Manila International Airport Authority medical team.
They were immediately provided with financial aid, temporary accommodation, and transportation back to their respective provinces.
Reintegration services such as livelihood assistance, re-employment facilitation, and skills training are also available to help them start over with their families.
Currently, a total of 9,101 OFWs have been safely repatriated by the government from the Middle East since repatriation efforts began on 5 March due to ongoing tensions and unrest in the region.