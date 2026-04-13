342 Filipinos return from UAE amid Middle East tensions

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Monday reported the safe return of 342 Filipinos from the United Arab Emirates as part of the government’s ongoing repatriation efforts amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
The ninth government-chartered flight carrying the repatriates arrived at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on Monday afternoon.
Of the total, 255 were overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and 87 were dependents.
DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, along with representatives from various government agencies, personally welcomed the arrivals and oversaw the delivery of immediate assistance.
The returning Filipinos received financial aid from the DMW, temporary accommodation and transportation support from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, medical assistance from the Department of Health, and psychosocial services from the Department of Social Welfare and Development. Immigration and customs processing were also facilitated on-site.
The DMW said it is ready to provide reintegration support, including skills training, job matching, and livelihood assistance.
Since 5 March 2026, a total of 4,234 OFWs and 1,170 dependents have returned to the Philippines under the government’s repatriation program.